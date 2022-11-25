14.8 C
November 25, 2022
Electricity: These are the December subsidies for households set by the Greek state

The state subsidies regarding electricity and natural gas bills for the month of December were announced on Friday morning (11/25) by Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas.

Mr. Skrekas initially referred to Greece’s attempt to achieve a lower cap at the European Union level for natural gas, speaking of a difficult battle that will continue on December 13, and then announced the subsidies for electricity and natural gas.

For all main and non-main residence benefits without income criteria:

– For consumption up to 500-kilowatt hours, the subsidy will be 221 euros per megawatt hour. This subsidy concerns 90% of households
– For consumption from 501 to 1000 kilowatt hours, the subsidy is 171 euros per megawatt hour. If households in this category reduce their consumption by 15% compared to last year then there will be an additional subsidy of 50 euros per megawatt hour
– For consumption over 1001 kilowatt hours the subsidy is 81 euros per megawatt hour. In this category, an additional subsidy for reducing consumption further compared to 2021 is also provided

For households included in the social household tariff the subsidy for December was set at 269 euros per megawatt hour

For farmers, the subsidy will be horizontal and will amount to 221 euros per megawatt hour.

The total subsidy for the households and businesses in December amounts to 435 million euros (282 million for households) with most of them coming from the mechanism of taxation of excess profits and has yielded more than 2.5 billion euros, as Kostas Skrekas explained.

For natural gas, DEPA will provide a horizontal subsidy of 15 euros per thermal megawatt hour, a measure that concerns 700,000 domestic consumers.

“The government will continue to stand by households and businesses for as long as this crisis continues. We will be by their side during this difficult winter” concluded the Minister of Energy.

