Bentley, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Aston Martin, and Mclaren are in the top ten glamourous vehicles sold in Europe…

The reduced production in the factories, as well as the known problems with the deliveries, have significantly dropped the sales of cars all over the world. This applies to almost all categories and all brands, whether they produce millions of cars or hundreds.

But how has this slow-down in production and deliveries affected the category of supercars and the classifications concerning the Old Continent? According to the data in the first half of 2022 sales fell by 16%.

Ferrari seems to have suffered a large setback as it has only managed to take one spot on the… podium this year compared to the previous two years when it held 3 of the 4 first places.

Bentley is at the top of the list

At the top is the Bentley Continental with 943 registrations, while the second-placed Ferrari F8 has 797 units. Lamborghini came in third place with the Huracan, which has managed to increase sales by 47% compared to 2021 and the corresponding period last year.

Two more Ferraris follow further behind, while Aston Martin with the DB11 is in 6th place.

TOP 10 supercars in Europe

Bentley Continental 943

Ferrari F8 797

Lamborghini Huracan 507

Ferrari SF90 Stradale 422

Ferrari 812 Superfast 344

Aston Martin DB11 206

Lamborghini Aventador 185

McLaren 765 160

Aston Martin DBS Superleggera 124

Mclaren GT 29

