Greek robotic laser system “Minotaur” can shoot down Turkish drones, says its inventor (video-photos)

“Our vision is to give every country the power to defend against potential threats”. This is the motto of entrepreneur and inventor of high-tech robotic systems, Konstantinos Soukos, who has reportedly developed a laser system that can even shoot down drones. Counting four decades in the field of defence industry and being certified by the U.S Army, Mr. Soukos told protothema.gr that with one of his latest ventures, which has advanced blinding and stealth technology it can target and shoot down Turkish drones.

The “Minotaur” is a large robotic unmanned ground vehicle that provides support for defence missions, such as protecting threatened terrain and deterring enemy forces.

His company focuses on offering future generations a secure environment, while among his latest innovative programmes involves the use of Helw technology, a laser system, which has the ability to provide protection in areas of strategic interest against drones, missiles, and ships.

At a time when many weapons systems are being sent from the West to the theatre of war in Ukraine, Mr. Soukos has also cooperated with the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence.

Among its main projects is the autonomous energy production system that covers requirements in cases where connection to the electricity grid is impossible.

Drawing inspiration from ancient Greek history and mythology, Mr. Soukos has named his works accordingly. “Knossos” for example is a manufacturing unit of artificial building materials, the “Aeolos” system of Cold – Mechanical, Biological Treatment of Urban Solid Waste and the “Nepseido” modern robotic platform that can be mounted on frigates.