10.3 C
Athens
November 28, 2022
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Επιτροπή Θεσμών και Διαφάνειας: Στο κενό οι…

Μάντζος στον ΣΚΑΪ: Ψήφος στο ΠΑΣΟΚ σημαίνει…

Μητσοτάκης: Είμαι αισιόδοξος για αυτοδύναμη κυβέρνηση –…

Επιτροπή Θεσμών και Διαφάνειας για τις υποκλοπές:…

Τσίπρας: Αν ο Μητσοτάκης «μυρίζει εκλογές», η…

Oil Plunges to lowest since 2021 as…

Δημοσκόπηση Prorata: «Ανοικτή» η αυτοδυναμία της ΝΔ,…

Μητσοτάκης: Μετά τις εκλογές αναμένω μία νέα…

Επιστροφή ΕΦΚ πετρελαίου στους Αγρότες: Ποιοι εντάσσονται…

Κινεζικά «βαρίδια» ασκούν πιέσεις στη Wall Street

Image default
Greek News

Oil Plunges to lowest since 2021 as China unrest rattles market

Oil tumbled to the lowest level since December as a wave of unrest in China punished risk assets and clouded the outlook for energy demand, adding to the stresses in an already-volatile global crude market.

West Texas Intermediate sank toward $74 a barrel following three weeks of losses, while Brent traded around $81. Protests over harsh anti-virus curbs erupted across the world’s largest crude importer over the weekend, including demonstrations in Beijing and Shanghai, spurring a broad sell-off in commodities as the week opened. The rare show of defiance is raising the threat of a government crackdown.

The unrest comes after a sharp pullback in the oil market as the risk of a slowdown in China looms and the European Union floated a price cap on Russian crude that looks set to have minimal impact on trade. Speculators have been forced to markedly reduce bullish bets, posting the sixth-largest reduction in net-long positions on record for Brent last week.

Read more: -

