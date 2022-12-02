15.7 C
December 2, 2022
“Apple is shameless in their bullying”: Spotify CEO joins Elon Musk in slamming App Store policies

Spotify is escalating its public battle with Apple over its controversial app store practices.

In a lengthy thread posted to Twitter on Wednesday, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek wrote: “As countless entrepreneurs have highlighted, Apple is shameless in their bullying including our recent efforts to help authors sell more audiobooks.”

“Apple acts in self interest but also doesn’t seem to care about the law or courts,” Ek continued, adding: “How much longer will we look away from this threat to the future of the internet? How many more consumers will be denied choice? There’s been a lot of talk. Talk is helpful but we need action.”

Ek’s latest comments come as prominent voices in the tech world are again speaking out against Apple’s App Store practices following Elon Musk’s recent comments.

Read more: yahoo

