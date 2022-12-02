18.1 C
Athens
December 2, 2022
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Θεοδωρικάκος για Ιταλίδα διπλωμάτη: «Πιθανότατα αναρχικοί οι…

Πώς διαστρεβλώνει την πραγματικότητα ο Ακάρ: Έχουμε…

Οικονόμου κατά Τσίπρα: «Την τελευταία φορά που…

Χατζηδάκης: Τέσσερις νέες δράσεις για τους συμπολίτες…

Μητσοτάκης: Συναντήθηκε με τον Αυστριακό καγκελάριο –…

ΗΠΑ: Ξεπέρασαν τις εκτιμήσεις οι νέες θέσεις…

ΔΥΠΑ: Έρχεται νέο πρόγραμμα απασχόλησης 3.000 ΑμεΑ…

Αντίστροφη μέτρηση για το εορταστικό καλάθι –…

Βουλή: Ψηφίστηκε το νομοσχέδιο για τη δευτεροβάθμια…

DW: «Λιώνουν οι πάγοι» Αιγύπτου – Τουρκίας,…

Image default
Greek News

The Low Wages of Garment Workers (infographic)

It’s no secret that workers in the clothing industry have to endure poor working conditions for very low wages in many developing countries. The latest data, collected from various sources (Clean Clothes Campaign and Dr. Sheng Lu, University of Delaware), reveals the variation of monthly minimum wages for garment workers. Our chart focuses on a select number of exporting countries where wages are among the lowest in the world: mainly in Asia, but also countries in Africa, where the garment industry has been booming in recent years.

According to Dr. Sheng Lu, University of Delaware, Ethiopia, the fastest-growing African economy, has the lowest wages in the global textile industry. In an effort to attract foreign investors, Ethiopia has implemented the lowest minimum wage of any garment-producing country: only $26 per month, or about 23 euros. A study published in 2019 by New York University revealed that several of the world’s best-known apparel groups, including H&M and PVH (the parent company of brands such as Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein), currently employ thousands of workers in Ethiopia. The paper found that while the country’s leaders were proud to showcase projects like the new Hawassa Industrial Park, which opened some 225 kilometers south of Addis Ababa in 2016, the reality is that many Ethiopian garment workers cannot support their families.

Monthly wages are somewhat higher but still extremely low in Madagascar (48 euros), Bangladesh (83 euros) and Pakistan (85 euros). China, which remains the world’s largest exporter of garments despite the rise of competing markets, had a minimum monthly wage of 200 euros for the sector in 2019 (in terms of its national average).

Written by: Tristan Gaudiaut

Translated by: Anna Fleck

Infographic: The Low Wages of Garment Workers | Statista

You will find more infographics at Statista

Σχετικα αρθρα

“Apple is shameless in their bullying”: Spotify CEO joins Elon Musk in slamming App Store policies

admin

Greek energy companies pay 367-million-euro levy for surplus profits

admin

Copper’s biggest mystery is finally cracking

admin

Abandoned Greek airport to be transformed into a 600-acre coastal park

admin

Christmas Holidays – Plastic vs. Real Tree (infographic)

admin

Greek robotic laser system “Minotaur” can shoot down Turkish drones, says its inventor (video-photos)

admin

Oil Plunges to lowest since 2021 as China unrest rattles market

admin

Belgium and the Russian Diamonds (infographic)

admin

TOP 10 supercars in Europe!

admin

Electricity: These are the December subsidies for households set by the Greek state

admin

EU gas price cap proposal deemed “unworkable” & “a joke” even by advocates

admin

Ermou Street in top 15 most expensive shopping streets in the world

admin