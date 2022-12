Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Το Κίεβο «χτύπησε» με UAVs δυο αεροπορικές βάσεις στην κεντρική Ρωσία

“On the morning of December 5, the Kyiv regime, in order to disable #Russian long-range aircraft, attempted to strike Soviet-made jet unmanned aerial vehicles at the military airfields of Diaghilevo in the #Ryazan region and #Engels in the Saratov region,” – Russian MoD pic.twitter.com/DXik0Oh3up

— MikeReports (@mikereports) December 5, 2022