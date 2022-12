Χου Τζιντάο: Πρώτη δημόσια εμφάνιση μετά την αιφνίδια αποχώρησή του από το συνέδριο του ΚΚΚ

The footage from last Chinese Communist party congress for the Politburo Standing Committee. Former president Hu Jintao was hauled out of the room after Xi Jinping’s instruction. For the Chinese media, Hu was not feeling well; but it can be seen that something is “otherly” wrong. pic.twitter.com/uNDnyjcGM5

— International Relations Academy (@AcademyIR_) December 5, 2022