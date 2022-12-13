14.9 C
How many sports and supercars were sold in Greece?

Porsche and Ferrari are the two companies leading the race for the sports used cars sold in Greece.

The purchase of new cars is maintaining the sales quite high, compared to last year. However, sales of used cars are also notable, which is due both to the lack of new cars and to prices that are on the fall.

According to the official data, from the beginning of the year until the month of October, the registrations of second-hand cars reached 63,890 units. Of the above sales, most of the models concerned… common vehicles, but the sports models that usually cost a fortune also recorded an impressive jump.

As you can see from the relevant list published by Newsauto, Porsche is at the top with 314 sales, a particularly high number for the Greek market. Ferrari followed with 18 sales, a number that also shows the interest of the Greek public in the Italian brand.

Italians vs. Germans…
The demand for Lamborghini is relatively high, recording 8 sales of used cars, while the 16 Maseratis show that the brand from the neighbouring country has quite a dynamic audience in our country as well.

From there, 3 Lotus were sold, while from a used car, Aston Martin, Bentley, and Morgan were sorted.

Used Sports Car Sales
Porsche 314
Ferrari 18
Maserati 16
Lamborghini 8
Lotus 3
Aston Martin 1
Bentley 1
Morgan 1

