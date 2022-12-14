14.2 C
Athens
December 14, 2022
Greek News

Toyota chose Greece

Greece is steadily becoming a top global destination for large companies to showcase their products.

In the automotive industry, the countries most frequently selected by car companies for press presentations of new models were Spain, Germany, Italy, France, etc. In the past, similar events have taken place even in Greece, but not with such frequency as is the case with the aforementioned countries.

Is Corruption Widespread in the EU? Greeks are completely convinced (infographic)

This time, Toyota chose Greece for their “Meet the Engineer” press event to be held in Attica in January. The event will be under the auspices of Toyota Europe and concerns the Prius. Journalists from all over Europe will visit Greece, stay overnight at the Four Seasons Astir Palace hotel, and have the opportunity to drive the five generations of the Prius, that is, the model that associated its name with hybrid technology.

At the same time, the invited guests will have the opportunity to chat and ask their questions to Toyota’s chief engineer.

Hybrid and 70 km range
The fifth generation Toyota Prius will be available with Plug-in hybrid technology, that is, it will use a thermal engine and an electric motor. In total, the power of the two motors reaches 224 hp, while the 13.6kWh battery will offer a purely electric range of 60-70 kilometres.

Newsauto will be one of the few Media outlets that will follow the program of Toyota Europe on Monday, January 16, 2023, when we will bring you all the news concerning the Japanese model.

Stay tuned to Greece’s #1 automotive site.

