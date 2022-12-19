13.3 C
The opening hours of stores for Christmas season

Stores across the country will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. during the holidays just a few days before Christmas. It is noted that the companies – members of the Association of Greek businesses (SELPE) have taken all the necessary measures to comply with the health rules.

In detail, the opening hours of the commercial stores for the festive season of Christmas 2022 are as follows:

Monday 19/12/2022 09:00-21:00
Tuesday 20/12/2022 09:00-21:00
Wednesday 21/12/2022 09:00-21:00
Thursday 22/12/2022 09:00-21:00
Friday 23/12/2022 09:00-21:00

