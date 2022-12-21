Construction of the Greek UAV superweapon “Archytas” starts

The Greek Aviation industry will start the construction of the prototype Greek drone “Archytas” at the end of February 2023.

The construction of the designed molds for the unmanned aerial vehicle (drone) is already underway and by the end of February 2023, their construction will be completed.

After the completion of its construction, there will be test flights, checks, certifications, costing of alternative types of vehicles, and taking over by EAB orders for the manufacture of aircraft from users.

In the past quarter, test flights of the scaled aircraft were successfully carried out, both in conventional and vertical take-off modes.

The Minister of Finance, Christos Staikouras, regarding the progress of the “Archytas” project, pointed out that: “About 2 years ago, an effort to establish a collaboration between the Ministry of Finance, the Hellenic Aerospace Industry (HAI), the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, the Democritus University of Thrace and the University of Thessaly. The aim is for the wider public sector to become a designer and producer of drone systems. During the period until today, with funding from the Ministry of Finance, the “Archytas” program has been structured.”

The program aims at the design and industrial production of an unmanned aerial vehicle (drone – UAV) system of multiple uses and types.

The implementation of the “Archytas” program began on September 1, 2021.

According to the quarterly report of the authorities, this national effort is progressing with almost absolute consistency in the planning.

In particular, in the past three months, test flights of the scaled aircraft were successfully carried out, both in a conventional way and in the vertical take-off and landing mode, and thus its final, detailed design is nearing completion.

At the same time, in Hellenic Aerospace Industry:

a. Supplies of necessary materials and devices continue.

b. The construction of the special area and the industrial production line is progressing.

c. The construction of the designed molds begins. In the quarter that started (until the end of February 2023), their construction will be completed and towards the end of it, the construction of the prototype vehicle will begin.

Thus, we consider that we can now call on Greek entrepreneurship, which produces or wishes to produce the necessary materials and devices for aircraft, with international competitiveness in terms of quality and prices, to coordinate its action with the EAB.

Therefore, our stable political will, the consistent course of work, and the reliability, effectiveness, and efficiency of those involved, formed the basis for the Ministry of Finance to decide to finance the design of a second, more complex unmanned aerial vehicle. Related announcements will follow in early 2023.

Therefore, the developments in this crucial field show that the Greeks both want and can make our homeland stronger in all aspects.