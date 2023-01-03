14.2 C
Athens
January 3, 2023
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

The Greek island helping Europe dodge an…

Qatargate: Για τις 16 Ιανουαρίου αναβλήθηκε η…

Οι μεγάλες τράπεζες προβλέπουν ύφεση το 2023-VID

Καύσιμα: «Τσίμπησαν» οι τιμές – Μετριοπάθεια στην…

Qatargate: Για τις 16 Ιανουαρίου η απόφαση…

Τουρκία: Επιβραδύνεται ο πληθωρισμός, ενισχύοντας τον Ερντογάν

Τραπεζικό σύστημα: Kερδοφορία, υποχώρηση της κεφαλαιακής επάρκειας,…

Αγορές: Περισσότερο «οικονομικό πόνο» προβλέπουν οι αναλυτές…

Βιομηχανία: Σχέδιο του ΥΠΕΝ για «ασπίδα» στο…

Θετικό κλίμα στο άνοιγμα των ευρωαγορών-Βλέμματα σε…

Image default
Greek News

The Greek island helping Europe dodge an energy crisis (video)

Europe raced to shore up its energy supplies in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and it appears to have averted a worst-case scenario this winter — largely thanks to liquified natural gas.

For years, Europe was heavily dependent on Russian pipeline gas. But when Russia attacked Ukraine, and Europe could no longer count on those gas flows, it pivoted hard to LNG, a flexible energy source that comes largely from the United States, Qatar, Australia and Algeria.

Europe has successfully filled its gas storage capacity to 95%, which means all should be OK this winter. But next winter is a different story.

See Also:

Wellness Experiences to Enjoy in Athens in 2023

Because Europe was so reliant on Russia, it has limited LNG import capacity. European countries are scrambling to build new infrastructure to be able to import more of it.

Watch video HERE

Σχετικα αρθρα

Growth in Greece in 2023 is positive and higher than the European average

admin

Construction of the Greek UAV superweapon “Archytas” starts

admin

Economist: Greece is the economic winner of 2022

admin

The opening hours of stores for Christmas season

admin

Toyota chose Greece

admin

How many sports and supercars were sold in Greece?

admin

US Inflation Reduction Act could lead to US-EU trade war, some fear

admin

Greece, Bulgaria discuss oil pipeline bypassing Bosphorus Strait

admin

Eurogroup: 644 million euros are released from the profits of Greek bonds

admin

Global Wages Down As Inflation Eats Into Paychecks (infographic)

admin

Maserati’s Grecale is in Greece – How much does it cost? (photos)

admin

OPEC oil cartel holds production steady in face of Russia sanctions uncertainty

admin