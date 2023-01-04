Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms at the 1st place of the 2022 world ranking of olive oils

Named the world’s No. 1 producer of gourmet olive oils

Honored with 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th place, in the TOP 5 Flavored Oils of the World

With 10 gourmet olive oils in the TOP 20 Flavored Oils of 2022

With 5 extra virgin olive oils at the Evoo’s of the Year for 2022

Among 18,312 samples of olive oils, from 38 countries

They create a new world record of 617 international awards

At the end of each olive harvest year, the World Association of Journalists and Writers of Wines and Spirits (WAWWJ) collects and ranks all the olive oils that have been selected in 32 recognized international competitions throughout the world, for their taste and quality, with the method of blind tasting based on the rules of the International Olive Council. This global olive oil ranking, called EVOO World Ranking (EVOOWR), is part of the WAWWJ world ranking, created in 1997.

On 28/12/2022, the final results of the global olive oil ranking, Evoo World Ranking 2022 (EVOOWR 2022) were announced for this year.

EVOOWR examined 18,312 samples of olive oil, from 38 olive-producing countries and 1986 companies respectively, which had already been distinguished in 32 international competitions, of high prestige and international scope.

Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms, for the taste and quality of their olive oils, were honored with very high distinctions worldwide. Specifically:

With the No. 1 position in the world as a company – producer of gourmet olive oils

With the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th place, in the TOP 5 Flavored Oils of the World 2022

The best olive oils worldwide in their category, creating new world record points, for 2022 are:

Masterpiece Blend Evoo – 1st place 2022 (652.13 pts)

Syllektikon Gourmet Evoo – 2nd place 2022 (612.63 pts)

Oleoastron Gourmet Evoo – 3rd place 2022 (612.38 pts)

Flavored Gourmet Enigma – 4th place 2022 (606.13 pts)

Ten (10) gastronomic olive oils of Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms are ranked at the TOP20 of the world and in the Best Flavored Oils of the Year 2022

It is worth noting that Masterpiece Blend evoo, gathering 652.13 points, was awarded the 1st place worldwide for 2022 along with a new record of points in its category, when in 2021 (in the first year of its release) it was awarded the 2nd place worldwide.

Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms, collecting 4945.78 points, contributed 35% of the total points received by our country (14264.91 in total) in the Flavored Oils of the World category of the global ranking, thus Greece ranks 1st place among 38 countries in the world.

At the same time in the world ranking of olive oils EVOOWR 2022, Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms were honored for their extra virgin olive oils in their category, with very high ratings and distinctions. In detail:

Five (5) olive oils distinguished with the title “Olive Oils of the Year 2022” (EVOO of THE YEAR 2022), among 18,312 olive oils, from 38 countries, and more specifically these olive oils are:

Fyllikon – Organic First Harvest Olive Oil

Agourelaio – Organic Early Harvest Olive Oil

Armonia – Monovarietal Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Plus Health Multivarietal Green – Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Plus Health Multivarietal Blue – Extra Virgin Olive Oil

The organic Agourelaio evoo, as well as the Plus Health Multivarietal Green evoo, ranked in the TOP 100 best extra virgin olive oils in the world (TOP 100 EVOOS of the WORLD 2022). Only 0.5% of the 18,312 olive oils that participated made it to the global TOP 100.

The organic olive oils Fyllikon, Agourelaio and Armonia, are honored by being included in the TOP 15 best extra virgin olive oils of Koroneiki variety of the world for 2022.

The multivarietal olive oils Plus Health Multivarietal Green and Plus Health Multivarietal Blue are included in the TOP 50 best multivarietal extra virgin olive oils in the world, for 2022, among 1267 olive oils in the same category.

Finally, special mention should be made on the achievement of a major global award as a company for Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms:

Ranked based on the world ranking Evoo World Ranking, in the TOP 20 SOCIETIES of the WORLD 2022, thus in the twenty (20) top olive oil companies in the world, for the fourth (4th) consecutive year, among 1986 olive companies from 38 countries.

The above distinctions, in the top positions of the world ranking of olive oils EVOOWR 2022, constitute a very important reward, for a Greek organic olive producer, for Sparta Laconia, but mainly for Greece that stands out in the global olive oil industry.

Simultaneously with these high-level distinctions in the EVOO World Ranking, Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms complete the unique number of 617 international awards in recognized prestigious competitions around the world.

This number is an evolving world record of distinctions for a Greek olive producer who cultivates, produces and packages exclusively his own organic olive products (Single Estate & Terroir organic producer).