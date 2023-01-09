13.6 C
Athens
January 9, 2023
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Παπαθανάσης: Ετοιμάζεται σαρακοστιανό καλάθι του νοικοκυριού

ΝΔ: Η Ελευθεριάδου του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ έχει 55…

Παπαθανάσης: Ετοιμάζεται το Καλάθι της Σαρακοστής

Πλαίσιο Computers: Στο 96,77% το ποσοστό του…

Οικονόμου για το «χάου του»: Στα 500…

Απάντηση ΝΔ στον ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: Καταφεύγει στη λάσπη…

Η καμπάνια «Χάου του» του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: Η…

Απάντηση Πλεύρη σε Τσίπρα για τα φάρμακα:…

Avatar Shows Up Late to Take the…

Νέα Δημοκρατία: Ο ΣΥΡΙΖΑ καταφεύγει στη λάσπη…

Image default
Greek News

Avatar Shows Up Late to Take the 2022 Box Office Crown (infographic)

Following up on the highest-grossing movie of all time was always going to be a difficult task. Doing so under difficult circumstances in a post-pandemic world makes it even more daunting. Multiple Academy Award winner James Cameron, director of two of the three highest-grossing movies ever, is not one to shy away from a challenge, though, and so, after multiple delays and three years of shooting, “Avatar: The Way of Water” premiered in London on December 6, 2022.

also read

Victoria Lee, 18, a rising MMA star, tragically dies from unknown causes

Now, three weeks after its theatrical release on December 16, “Avatar: The Way of Water” is not only the highest-grossing film of 2022, but also the 10th highest-grossing movie of all time. With global box office earnings of more than $1.5 billion as of January 6, the sequel to the 2009 “Avatar” is only the second film to pass that milestone since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and the fourth-fastest ever to do so.

According to Box Office Mojo, “Avatar: The Way of Water” is the only 2022 release to reach the $1.5 billion milestone, as “Top Gun: Maverick”, another high-profile sequel, fell just short with $1.49 billion in global box office earnings. “Jurassic World: Dominion” completes the top three for 2022, a year once again dominated by sequels and major movie franchises.

Infographic: Avatar Shows Up Late to Take the 2022 Box Office Crown | Statista

You will find more infographics at Statista

Σχετικα αρθρα

ECB estimates a “very strong” wage growth in the Eurozone in 2023

admin

Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms at the 1st place of the 2022 world ranking of olive oils

admin

The Greek island helping Europe dodge an energy crisis (video)

admin

Growth in Greece in 2023 is positive and higher than the European average

admin

Construction of the Greek UAV superweapon “Archytas” starts

admin

Economist: Greece is the economic winner of 2022

admin

The opening hours of stores for Christmas season

admin

Toyota chose Greece

admin

How many sports and supercars were sold in Greece?

admin

US Inflation Reduction Act could lead to US-EU trade war, some fear

admin

Greece, Bulgaria discuss oil pipeline bypassing Bosphorus Strait

admin

Eurogroup: 644 million euros are released from the profits of Greek bonds

admin