“Are they trying to be the boss of Earth?”: Elon Musk attacks WEF’s Klaus Schwab wanting to “master the future”

Elon Musk, the enterprising entrepreneur who simultaneously serves as CEO of Space X, Tesla, and Twitter, reacted harshly after Klaus Schwab, the chairman of the World Economic Forum, preached at the WEF’s summit about an attempt to “master the future.”

Schwab, the world’s leading proponent of “stakeholder capitalism,” made his remarks on Monday while at an awards ceremony for “cultural leaders” who have worked to promote things like climate change.

“We couldn’t meet at a more challenging time,” Schwab declared. “We are confronted with so many crises simultaneously. What does it need to master the future? I think to have a platform, where all stakeholders of global society are engaged; governments, business, civil society, young generation, and I could go on, I think is a first step to meet all the challenges.”

Musk lacerated Schwab and his cobelligerents, tweeting, “‘Master the Future’ doesn’t sound ominous at all. How is WEF/Davos even a thing? Are they trying to be the boss of Earth!?”

Read more: Daily Wire