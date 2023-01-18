17 C
Athens
January 18, 2023
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Επιστολή στον ΟΗΕ από το «Κόμμα Ισότητας,…

Στη Γερμανία η Κατερίνα Σακελλαροπούλου – Συναντήθηκε…

Putin: Russian military-industrial might makes victory in…

Μηταράκης: «Μειονέκτημα η απουσία Βουλγαρίας-Ρουμανίας από τη…

Γιάννης Μαντζουράνης: Η πατρίδα μπορεί να κοιμάται…

Bloomberg: Διπλωματικό «παιχνίδι» Τουρκίας – ΗΠΑ για…

Λιάνα Κανέλλη, Κώστας Γουλιάμος, Γιώργος Ρούσσης, Παύλος…

ΝΔ για sms Παππά- Καλογρίτσα: Ο ΣΥΡΙΖΑ…

Ειδικό Δικαστήριο: Ένταση για ένα sms από…

Στο Νταβός μεταβαίνει ο Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης

Image default
Greek News

Putin: Russian military-industrial might makes victory in Ukraine “inevitable”

President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia’s powerful military-industrial complex was ramping up production and was one of the main reasons why his country would prevail in Ukraine.

Speaking to workers at a factory in St Petersburg that makes air defence systems, Putin said overall military equipment output was rising even as demand for it was growing because of what he calls Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine.

See Also:

Turkey closing second-largest opposition party?

“In terms of achieving the end result and the victory that is inevitable, there are several things … It is the unity and cohesion of the Russian and multinational Russian people, the courage and heroism of our fighters … and of course the work of the military-industrial complex and factories like yours and people like you,” said Putin.

Read more: Reuters

Σχετικα αρθρα

“Are they trying to be the boss of Earth?”: Elon Musk attacks WEF’s Klaus Schwab wanting to “master the future”

admin

Pepsi kills classic soda as it tries to rival one Coke’s biggest brands

admin

Avatar Shows Up Late to Take the 2022 Box Office Crown (infographic)

admin

ECB estimates a “very strong” wage growth in the Eurozone in 2023

admin

Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms at the 1st place of the 2022 world ranking of olive oils

admin

The Greek island helping Europe dodge an energy crisis (video)

admin

Growth in Greece in 2023 is positive and higher than the European average

admin

Construction of the Greek UAV superweapon “Archytas” starts

admin

Economist: Greece is the economic winner of 2022

admin

The opening hours of stores for Christmas season

admin

Toyota chose Greece

admin

How many sports and supercars were sold in Greece?

admin