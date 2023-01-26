Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend said he gave her a “master class” in management and running meetings

Lauren Sánchez says that living with Jeff Bezos is like having a “master class” in business advice every day.

Sánchez told The Wall Street Journal in her first solo interview since it was revealed she was involved in a romantic relationship with the Amazon founder that he gives her tips on everything from management to scheduling meetings.

Sánchez is a former news anchor who founded the first female-owned aerial film and production company, Black Ops Aviation. She is also a licensed pilot and has become involved in Bezos’ philanthropy efforts.

Sánchez said that the best business advice Bezos has given her was to avoid talking too soon in meetings.

“I hold a lot of meetings and I would talk first in a meeting and he goes, ‘No, no, no. You’re the boss. You talk last. You let everyone else talk so that they don’t get swayed by your opinion,’” Sánchez told the publication.

Read more: yahoo