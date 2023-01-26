9.1 C
Athens
January 26, 2023
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend said he gave her…

Δημοσκόπηση Prorata: Βγάζει στις 5 μονάδες την…

Σοφία Βούλτεψη: Τρολάρει τις καταγγελίες Ραγκούση στη…

Ιταλία: Νέα μέτρα κατά της ακρίβειας από…

Παπανδρέου: Το επιτελικό κράτος έγινε ένα σύστημα…

Καραμανλής: Ο ΣΥΡΙΖΑ φοβάται την σύγκριση με…

Με την… τρίτη στις 1.000 μονάδες το…

Cenergy Holdings: Στη Σωληνουργεία Κορίνθου ο υποθαλάσσιος…

Συνάντηση Μητσοτάκη με τον εκτελεστικό διευθυντή του…

Βουλή: Ανέβηκαν οι τόνοι μετά την καταγγελία…

Image default
Greek News

Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend said he gave her a “master class” in management and running meetings

Lauren Sánchez says that living with Jeff Bezos is like having a “master class” in business advice every day.

Sánchez told The Wall Street Journal in her first solo interview since it was revealed she was involved in a romantic relationship with the Amazon founder that he gives her tips on everything from management to scheduling meetings.

Sánchez is a former news anchor who founded the first female-owned aerial film and production company, Black Ops Aviation. She is also a licensed pilot and has become involved in Bezos’ philanthropy efforts.

Sánchez said that the best business advice Bezos has given her was to avoid talking too soon in meetings.

See Also:

Maybe rats didn’t spread the Black Death after all, new evidence suggests

“I hold a lot of meetings and I would talk first in a meeting and he goes, ‘No, no, no. You’re the boss. You talk last. You let everyone else talk so that they don’t get swayed by your opinion,’” Sánchez told the publication.

Read more: yahoo

Σχετικα αρθρα

DOJ to file antitrust suit against Google alleging digital Ad monopoly, report says

admin

WEF: Mitsotakis’ meeting with the CEO of Intel about the investment opportunities in Greece

admin

PM Mitsotakis to hold press conference on Monday

admin

Putin: Russian military-industrial might makes victory in Ukraine “inevitable”

admin

“Are they trying to be the boss of Earth?”: Elon Musk attacks WEF’s Klaus Schwab wanting to “master the future”

admin

Pepsi kills classic soda as it tries to rival one Coke’s biggest brands

admin

Avatar Shows Up Late to Take the 2022 Box Office Crown (infographic)

admin

ECB estimates a “very strong” wage growth in the Eurozone in 2023

admin

The Greek island helping Europe dodge an energy crisis (video)

admin

Growth in Greece in 2023 is positive and higher than the European average

admin

Construction of the Greek UAV superweapon “Archytas” starts

admin

Economist: Greece is the economic winner of 2022

admin