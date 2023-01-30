The 2023 Car of the Year (2023) in Greece is…(complete list)

The new Opel Astra won the title of the Greek “CAR OF THE YEAR 2023”, one of the models that have been the star for many years in the small and medium categories.

For several generations, the Astra has been one of the most popular choices in family hatchbacks. In particular, the latest generation of the model is the most exuberant, having an advanced technological DNA with a full range of engines that includes from efficient gasoline diesel engines to plug-in hybrid and fully electric versions.

These features were enough to tip the scales in favour of the German model and to be named the Greek “CAR OF THE YEAR”, the institution that has now established itself as the best-known in Greece…

The 30+ new cars (not renewed or new versions) launched in our country in 2023 (and shortly after) participated in the Greek “CAR OF THE YEAR”. Everything has been tested by the editors of Greece’s top automotive media, newsauto, and the first car magazine in circulation and readability, CAR.

The voters were first asked to vote for the 10 best cars from the candidates and then, with a new vote in which each voter had 80 points to distribute to the cars, the final winner was reached.

The Opel Astra took the coveted title at the end, accumulating 121 points and edging out the Hyundai Ioniq 5’s 120 points, with the two models finishing by the narrowest possible margin.

The final rating of CAR OF THE YEAR 2023:

Alfa Romeo Tonale: 112

Dacia Jogger: 76

DS 4: 91

Hyundai Ioniq 5: 120

Nissan X-Trail: 96

Opel Astra: 121

Skoda Fabia: 86

Suzuki S-Cross: 76

Toyota Corolla Cross: 97

VW ID.5: 87

In addition to the selection of the Greek “CAR OF THE YEAR”, the public also participated in the voting for the best cars of the year, which voted for the models it prefers among 6 different categories.

You can see the results of the public vote by clicking here or on the institution’s official website, at www.coty.gr.