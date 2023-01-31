8.8 C
January 31, 2023
Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI): Greece’s ranking improved by 16 places

Greece jumped up 16 spots in the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), according to the Transparency International report released today, an improvement for the third consecutive year. In particular, in 2022, Greece improved its ranking by 16 places (from 67th to 51st) compared to 2018.

The Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) of Transparency International captures the level of perception of corruption in 180 countries of the world, using a scale rating from 0-100, with 0 corresponding to countries where there is a high level of perceived corruption and 100 to countries with a low level of perceived corruption.

Greece improved its score by 7 points (from 45 to 52), marking the highest performance of the last decade. Greece is now among the 30% of countries with the best results worldwide, significantly exceeding the average of 180 countries (43/100).

In a related announcement, the National Transparency Authority stated that the contributing factors to these results involved “its multifaceted audit work, the planning and implementation of the National Anti-Corruption Strategic Plan 2022-2025, the implementation of critical reforms in the fields of Internal Audit, the regulation of Influence Activities (lobbying), the Gift Policy, Conflict of Interest and the protection of persons who report violations (whistleblowers), as well as with the introduction of innovations such as the institution of the Integrity Advisor”.

