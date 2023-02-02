12.3 C
Athens
February 2, 2023
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Μήνυμα Λαγκάρντ και για νέες αυξήσεις των…

Στα «χνάρια» της Fed η ΕΚΤ: Aύξηση…

The Companies With the Most AI Patents…

Βουλή: Κατατέθηκε η τροπολογία-μπλόκο στο κόμμα Κασιδιάρη

Αγοραστικό «κύμα» έφεραν οι κεντρικές τράπεζες στις…

Τα «γεράκια» κατάπιαν τα «περιστέρια» στην Φρανκφούρτη

Βουλή: Την Τρίτη η ψήφιση της τροπολογίας…

Γεωργιάδης στο podcast της ΝΔ: Η κυβέρνηση…

Επιτροπή Ανταγωνισμού: Αυξάνονται οι αναφορές στο σύστημα…

Real Consulting: Σε διαρκείς συζητήσεις με εξειδικευμένες…

Image default
Greek News

The Companies With the Most AI Patents (infographic)

Chinese enterprises increased patent filings for artificial intelligence products rapidly in the past couple of years. The companies holding the most active AI and machine learning patent families are now tech giant Tencent and search engine provider Baidu, ahead of U.S. firm IBM, South Korea’s Samsung, Chinese insurance provider Ping An and former AI patent leader Microsoft. The latter company has been seeing one of its major AI investments come to fruition recently, as conversational AI bot ChatGPT by Microsoft partner OpenAI has been making waves. Microsoft swiftly announced another round of funding for OpenAI, rumored to be to the tune of $10 billion.

As this chart based on the LexisNexis PatentSight directory shows, Tencent and Baidu became the largest patent owners in machine learning and AI in 2021, each holding more than 9,000 active patent families. A family is a set of patents covering the same technical content. IBM owed more than 7,000 families that same year, while Microsoft held just under 6,000 – rank six. Between 2012 and 2019, it was Microsoft which owned the most AI patents, according to LexisNexis.

Even bigger than the rise in filings by Tencent and Baidu was the AI patent frenzy unleashed by Chinese insurance and banking giant Ping An. The number of patent families it owns grew from fewer than 50 to more than 6,000 just in the past five years. years. Among the AI tools recently developed by the company is software for analyzing facial micro-expressions (i.e. eye blinks, involuntary twitches), which Ping An uses to assess insurance claims its policyholders send in by video.

Infographic: The Companies With the Most AI Patents | Statista

You will find more infographics at Statista

Σχετικα αρθρα

ELSTAT: Unemployment in Greece at 11.6% in December 2022

admin

Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI): Greece’s ranking improved by 16 places

admin

Fitch Upgrades Greece to ‘BB+’

admin

The 2023 Car of the Year (2023) in Greece is…(complete list)

admin

Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms at the 1st place of the 2022 world ranking of olive oils

admin

Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend said he gave her a “master class” in management and running meetings

admin

DOJ to file antitrust suit against Google alleging digital Ad monopoly, report says

admin

WEF: Mitsotakis’ meeting with the CEO of Intel about the investment opportunities in Greece

admin

PM Mitsotakis to hold press conference on Monday

admin

Putin: Russian military-industrial might makes victory in Ukraine “inevitable”

admin

“Are they trying to be the boss of Earth?”: Elon Musk attacks WEF’s Klaus Schwab wanting to “master the future”

admin

Pepsi kills classic soda as it tries to rival one Coke’s biggest brands

admin