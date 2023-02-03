V Group bids farewell to a highly successful year and extends a dynamic welcome to 2023

V Group of Companies owned by Mr. Vyron Vasileiadis said goodbye to 2022 – its most successful year to date – and welcomed 2023 with even greater momentum by expanding activities, as always, with a view to sustainable development and the creation of added value for the communities in which it operates.

The environment is the ultimate driving force

In an ongoing effort to attract new executives and strengthen the group, 23 new Managing Executives were recruited and modern structures put in place to allow even greater capability and flexibility when responding to new digital challenges

Evidence of V Group’s adoption and application of the principles of Sustainable Development can be seen through the investments in Renewable Energy Sources; the integration and implementation of best practices in the factory structures; the reduction of the carbon footprint in combination with carbon offsetting; the Zero Waste strategy; and the support of local communities. In action.

Annual Sustainability Report

The Group has successfully published the Sustainability Report for the previous year. Faithful to its principles, with an absolute focus on the identification with the international values of the circular economy, it proceeded to a careful study and detailed depiction of actions and laid the foundations for a neutral carbon footprint with a zero-waste philosophy.

The Report, which details how activities have a positive impact on society, the economy, and the environment, has been designed in accordance with the international GRI Standards, AA 1000, and SASB.

Championship for Antipollution

With more than 70 years of presence in the market, distinctions and awards in the domestic and international arena, certificates of good operation and quality, and a series of corporate social responsibility actions, Antipollution sets the standard for the new digital era. Dimitris Drakos, an executive with extensive experience in Antipollution’s Operations and port reception services, has been appointed as the new President and CEO, while the company has welcomed Andreas Yiakoumelos, with many years of experience in the shipping industry, to the position of General Manager.

Antipollution is now firmly established at the forefront of its industry ── a proven contender vying for the world’s top positions.

Impressive growth for Ven Engineering

With a dynamic new profile, Ven Engineering enters the new year having completed its most successful year to date and even bigger goals for 2023. Kostis Theodorou, who holds a rich resume in the industry, has been appointed as President and CEO. The company is moving at a fast pace, important elements being the increased operation of the ‘Ritsona’ plant to international standards and the expansion of the factory with new buildings in Aspropyrgos.

Ven Engineering is specialized in waste management and alternative fuel production and is now facing a tremendous development. Especially in the area of hazardous waste management is now among the strongest companies in SouthEastern Europe.

V Group President, Mr. Vyron Vasileiadis, recently visited the company’s facilities in Ritsona and Aspropyrgos and met the employees of the factories. In Aspropyrgos he had the opportunity to be informed of the progress of the works, to attend the holy ceremony, and to make a symbolic gesture by placing a gold coin on the foundations of the new building units.

Participation in The Ellinikon

At the same time, Ven Engineering has strengthened its services in other areas such as the dismantling of factories and industries and decontamination. For the latter, it is a great pleasure and honor to participate in the largest investment in Southeast Europe, Lamda Development’s The Ellinikon, offering hazardous waste removal and management services both from the surface and the subsoil of the former Athens Airport.

Ven Engineering will use a significant part of the collected waste to produce alternative fuels and alternative raw materials in its modern processing facilities, contributing substantially to the promotion of sustainable development and the circular economy.

GREEN’s dynamic presence in the energy sector

The group’s energy sector, GREEN remained faithful to its strategic planning and successfully completed a dynamic 10 million EUR investment for the construction of two wind power plants, with a total capacity of 4.7MW, in Dervenochoria, Boeotia.

Nine photovoltaic parks with a total capacity of 9 MW were constructed in the Karditsa region, where GREEN also joined forces with the HERON Group, a member of the GEK TERNA Group, concluding with an innovative PPA. At the same time, GREEN is preparing to launch a 25 million EUR investment in four photovoltaic park units that hold connection terms with a total capacity of 35.06MW in Thessaly. It has also proceeded with the development of two 100MW/300MWh electricity storage units.

Investments in technology

Responding to the needs of the modern digital era, the Group welcomed Konstantinos Ferderigos as Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Entersoft’s tools in the areas of ERP and CRM, strengthening the quality of its services and the customer experience of the Group’s partners.

At the same time, the Group invested in the creation of the autonomous Footprint corporate unit dedicated to the research and design of innovative solutions in the areas of shipping and industrial automation.

Solidarity and Corporate Social Responsibility

Solidarity remains a key component of the Group’s corporate identity, as demonstrated by the ‘ Deppy Vasileiadis’ Foundation .

Responding to the invitation of the international organization ‘Giving Tuesday’, the Foundation proceeded to support the organization ‘The Good Shepherd’ in Piraeus by collecting toys and books for the host children.

At the same time, a donation was made to the ‘Metaxas’ Cancer Hospital and meals were provided to one hundred families through the Archdiocese of Piraeus.

In the context of the ongoing cooperation with the organizations ‘Together for Children’, ‘ANIMA’, and ‘DESMOS’, the Foundation supported actions and contributed to the hosting of families from Ukraine.

In the context of social contribution, environmental protection and volunteerism, the Group organized and participated in 3 beach and seabed clean-ups (Elefsina, Rafina, Delos), educational activities and workshops in cooperation with the NGO ELIX and Ecogenia.

Finally, maintaining the strategic cooperation with the Hellenic Cancer Society, the Group offered chemotherapy equipment to the hospitals of Patras and Karditsa.