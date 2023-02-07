Elon Musk says Twitter is trending to break even after he saved it from bankruptcy: “Last 3 months were extremely tough”

Elon Musk says Twitter Inc. is “trending to breakeven” after he had to save it from “bankruptcy.”

The billionaire said in a tweet Sunday that the last three months were “extremely tough.” He had to juggle the rescue of the social-media platform with responsibilities at two other companies he oversees — Tesla Inc. and Space Exploration Technologies Corp., or SpaceX.

“Wouldn’t wish that pain on anyone,” Musk said.

Last 3 months were extremely tough, as had to save Twitter from bankruptcy, while fulfilling essential Tesla & SpaceX duties. Wouldn’t wish that pain on anyone.

Twitter still has challenges, but is now trending to breakeven if we keep at it. Public support is much appreciated!

Read more: Fortune