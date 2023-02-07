3.9 C
Athens
February 7, 2023
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Live η ενημέρωση από τον κυβερνητικό εκπρόσωπο,…

Το μεσημέρι θα μιλήσει στη Βουλή ο…

Elon Musk says Twitter is trending to…

Στέιτ Ντιπάρτμεντ: Δεν υπάρχει προγραμματισμένη επίσκεψη Μπλίνκεν…

Θεοδωρικάκος: Η συνεργασία ελληνικής και αλβανικής αστυνομίας…

BP: Υπερδιπλασίασε τα κέρδη της το 2022

Project Skyline: Η AXIA ανέλαβε Financial Advisor…

BP: Κέρδη ρεκόρ 27,6 δισ. δολαρίων το…

Η EKT αύξησε τα επιτόκια κατά μισή…

ΔΥΠΑ: Από 13/2 οι αιτήσεις για τον…

Image default
Greek News

Elon Musk says Twitter is trending to break even after he saved it from bankruptcy: “Last 3 months were extremely tough”

Elon Musk says Twitter Inc. is “trending to breakeven” after he had to save it from “bankruptcy.”

The billionaire said in a tweet Sunday that the last three months were “extremely tough.” He had to juggle the rescue of the social-media platform with responsibilities at two other companies he oversees — Tesla Inc. and Space Exploration Technologies Corp., or SpaceX.

“Wouldn’t wish that pain on anyone,” Musk said.

See Also:

How Will AI Change Our Lives? (infographic)

Last 3 months were extremely tough, as had to save Twitter from bankruptcy, while fulfilling essential Tesla & SpaceX duties. Wouldn’t wish that pain on anyone.

Twitter still has challenges, but is now trending to breakeven if we keep at it. Public support is much appreciated!

Read more: Fortune

Σχετικα αρθρα

Meta’s Billion-Dollar Metaverse Bet (infographic)

admin

V Group bids farewell to a highly successful year and extends a dynamic welcome to 2023

admin

The Companies With the Most AI Patents (infographic)

admin

ELSTAT: Unemployment in Greece at 11.6% in December 2022

admin

Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI): Greece’s ranking improved by 16 places

admin

Fitch Upgrades Greece to ‘BB+’

admin

The 2023 Car of the Year (2023) in Greece is…(complete list)

admin

Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms at the 1st place of the 2022 world ranking of olive oils

admin

Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend said he gave her a “master class” in management and running meetings

admin

DOJ to file antitrust suit against Google alleging digital Ad monopoly, report says

admin

WEF: Mitsotakis’ meeting with the CEO of Intel about the investment opportunities in Greece

admin

PM Mitsotakis to hold press conference on Monday

admin