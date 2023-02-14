PM Mitsotakis on pensioners

PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis is announcing the financial support for pensioners in a live press conference.

“We now have the certainty of the fiscal room, to relieve those who are still wronged by the personal dispute of Katrougalos law (previous legislation for pensioners)” Kyriakos Mitsotakis explained in his speech on Monday night announcing today’s announcements.

As he said, on Tuesday morning in Florina, “we don’t want there to be second-class citizens. I told you that I will make Greece an attractive investment destination and we will create jobs and we succeeded. Especially for western Macedonia, I fought in Brussels to secure additional resources to implement the just transition plan,” added the prime minister, speaking to residents of the city.

“Some now come and cry and say that they will repeal the law that they themselves voted for, but the pensioners do not forget who they are who crushed their pensions, with a third unnecessary memorandum, just as they do not forget, for the first time, they saw increases in pensions from this government,” said Mr. Mitsotakis specifically on the issue of pensioners ‘ support.