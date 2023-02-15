Has the end of car ownership arrived in Greece?

Gone are the days when the car belonged exclusively to someone. Owners are now becoming users and a car is a tool that you are not “tie” to.

Among the major changes taking place in motoring (electricity, digital technologies, autonomous driving) there is also another revolution that is developing at the same time. A ‘revolution’ in car ownership.

The new and modern leasing programmes that have appeared in Greece now focus on the use rather than the ownership of the vehicle.

But some automakers are taking things a step further. For example, Hyundai offers a new subscription service called Evolve+ for its electric models, Kona Electric and Ioniq 5.

Prices start at $699 for the Kona or $899 for the Ioniq 5. This amount covers vehicle insurance, and roadside assistance, and covers any maintenance needs that may arise.

All procedures are done through an application where interested parties can make the reservation and payment. The only direct contact with the dealership comes with the pickup and delivery of the car.

Hyundai’s programme is different from other companies in that it does not require a long-term commitment. As long as subscribers meet the eligibility requirements, vehicles can be used on a month-to-month basis with the option to cancel at any time.

To be accepted for Evolve+, one must be at least 25 years old with a clean driving record and good credit.

A 28-day subscription includes 1,000 miles, which equates to a typical lease term of 12,000 miles per year. The excess costs $20 for every 100 miles up to 1,500, at which point the user will pay $1.00 for every mile beyond that.

Those who stay below 1,000 miles and choose to remain in the service will carry over unused miles to the following month.

Currently, Evolve+ is only offered in seven US cities and through select dealerships. The programme, however, appears to be expanding, and will certainly be copied by other manufacturers.

