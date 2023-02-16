Greece and Bulgaria provide energy security, PM Mitsotakis says in meeting with Bulgarian President (video)

“For a year now, Russian revisionism is also causing economic pain. Our neighbours know this well first hand as last year Russia cut off their natural gas flow,” said Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis after meeting with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev on Thursday morning in Athens.

As the Greek PM said, “the only answer to this challenge is the rapid weaning off of Russian fuel. Greece and Bulgaria have been promoting it for 3 years. From now on, Greek companies will be able to store natural gas in northwestern Bulgaria and Bulgarian companies will be able to use Revythoussa facilities. It is a bilateral agreement with a European scope, turning the two countries into a crossroads for natural gas traffic”.