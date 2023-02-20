Robert Kiyosaki: “God have mercy on us all” – The economy is the “biggest bubble” in history, urges investors to dump paper assets

2022 has been tough for most investors. Stocks have plunged, bonds have tumbled, and even broad benchmark ETFs are deep in the red.

But the worst could be yet to come according to Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki.

“I believe economy is the biggest bubble in world history,” he says in a tweet. “God have mercy on us all.”

Since a lot of financial assets have gotten cheaper in this market downturn, it might seem tempting to buy the dip. But that’s not what Kiyosaki is doing.

“Many of you know I do not invest in equities, bonds, ETS or MFs. Please DO NOT listen to what I’m going to say next: ‘I would get out of paper assets’,” he says, adding that the world economy “is not a ‘market.’”

Instead, Kiyosaki likes three real assets for protection. Here’s a look at each one of them.

Read more: Money Wise