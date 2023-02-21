Zlatan’s first Padel club to open in Greece

Iconic football star Zlatan Ibrahimovic is in the process of expanding his business activities into Greece, according to a report by local news site onlarissa.gr. One of the world’s leading footballers at the end of his career is preparing to invest in the region of Thessaly where he is reportedly opening Padel tennis courts. His investment is flourishing in Europe and our country as more and more courts are “opening up” in different areas and people seem to find the combination of… racket and tennis quite interesting.

“Ibra” has managed to build Padel Zenter, his own network of padel clubs all over Sweden. In mid-2021, a facility opened in Uppsala, and the first in Milan, Italy is set to open this year. Padel Zenter manufactures padel courts approved for play at the highest international level with the same court supplier as the World Padel Tour. It’s an ever-growing sport and Zlatan…is definitely ahead of the curve.

According to onlarissa.gr , one of the next business investments for Ibrahimovic’s company is Larissa. In particular, the huge area of ​​13.8 acres that once housed the legendary night club “Hilia-Hilia” and other entertainment businesses, has recently been leased to the company Padel Zenter which is expected to build 18 Padel courts thus creating the largest sports center of this sport in the Thessaly.

More information is expected as the work progresses as both sides are bound by a confidentiality clause.