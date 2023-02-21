17.2 C
Athens
February 21, 2023
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Κώστας Αχ. Καραμανλής: Η ΝΔ πάει σε…

Κώστας Καραμανλής: Το παρασκήνιο της απόσυρσης –…

Τα επισκέψιμα ζυθοποιεία «παντρεύουν» την εξωστρέφεια με…

Βήμα προς βήμα η διαδικασία για την…

Το αστείο του Μπλίνκεν για τον Τζο……

Δεν θα είναι υποψήφιος στις εκλογές ο…

Μπλίνκεν από Αθήνα: Να αποφεύγονται οι απειλές…

Zlatan’s first Padel club to open in…

e-ΕΦΚΑ: Η διαδικασία για τη 10ετή παραγραφή…

Market Pass: Άνοιξε η πλατφόρμα, πάνω από…

Image default
Greek News

Zlatan’s first Padel club to open in Greece

Iconic football star Zlatan Ibrahimovic is in the process of expanding his business activities into Greece, according to a report by local news site onlarissa.gr. One of the world’s leading footballers at the end of his career is preparing to invest in the region of Thessaly where he is reportedly opening Padel tennis courts. His investment is flourishing in Europe and our country as more and more courts are “opening up” in different areas and people seem to find the combination of… racket and tennis quite interesting.

“Ibra” has managed to build Padel Zenter, his own network of padel clubs all over Sweden. In mid-2021, a facility opened in Uppsala, and the first in Milan, Italy is set to open this year. Padel Zenter manufactures padel courts approved for play at the highest international level with the same court supplier as the World Padel Tour. It’s an ever-growing sport and Zlatan…is definitely ahead of the curve.

According to onlarissa.gr , one of the next business investments for Ibrahimovic’s company is Larissa. In particular, the huge area of ​​13.8 acres that once housed the legendary night club “Hilia-Hilia” and other entertainment businesses, has recently been leased to the company Padel Zenter which is expected to build 18 Padel courts thus creating the largest sports center of this sport in the Thessaly.

More information is expected as the work progresses as both sides are bound by a confidentiality clause.

 

Σχετικα αρθρα

Robert Kiyosaki: “God have mercy on us all” – The economy is the “biggest bubble” in history, urges investors to dump paper assets

admin

Greece and Bulgaria provide energy security, PM Mitsotakis says in meeting with Bulgarian President (video)

admin

Has the end of car ownership arrived in Greece?

admin

PM Mitsotakis on pensioners

admin

Warren Buffett says he doesn’t own bitcoin because “it isn’t going to do anything”

admin

EC: Growth in Greece above the Eurozone and EU average until 2024

admin

Big Tech, Big Returns? (video-infographic)

admin

Russia to cut oil output by 500,000 barrels per day in March

admin

Is a de-dollarization in progress? China, Brazil sign memorandum on yuan clearing

admin

Turkey’s lira hits record low but rebounds after quake, stocks slip

admin

Elon Musk says Twitter is trending to break even after he saved it from bankruptcy: “Last 3 months were extremely tough”

admin

Meta’s Billion-Dollar Metaverse Bet (infographic)

admin