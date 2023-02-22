Greece leads the car sales race in the EU!

Greece recorded the highest rate of increase among the 27 member states in sales of new cars in Europe for the month of January 2023.

Sales of new cars in the European Union in January 2023 rose by 11.3% compared to the corresponding month last year according to official data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association ( ACEA ).

The impressive piece of data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) concerns Greece, which was crowned “champion” in the EU with an increased rate of 90.7% as 10,532 new vehicles were made available in the country compared to 5,522 vehicles in the corresponding month of 2022.

Market executives point out, of course, that the increased rate of rise in Greece, as in many other member states, does not send a hopeful message as in January 2022 there was a record drop, so this year’s positive sign is considered mild…

However, more than 760,000 cars were sold across the EU compared to 682,962 units in the corresponding month of 2022, resulting in sales increasing by 11.3%.

After Greece, the second highest rate of increase was recorded in Spain with 54.1% and in Portugal with 48.4%.

In contrast, Sweden recorded the highest rate of decline (-26.6%), Finland with -9 %, and Germany with -2.6%.

Despite the decline in sales, Germany with 179,247 registrations remains the country with the newest car sales in the EU, followed by Italy with 128,437 cars (+19%) and France with 111,939 (+8.8%).