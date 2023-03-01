18.3 C
Athens
March 1, 2023
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Λιανική ρεύματος: Πόσους πελάτες έχει κάθε προμηθευτής

Μητσοτάκης από το σημείο της τραγωδίας: Ένα…

Μεσίστια η σημαία στη Βουλή για την…

Bill Gates finally explains why he’s buying…

Ρεύμα: Οριακή μείωση 3% στις τιμές Μαρτίου…

Market Pass: Πάνε ταμείο 2,3 εκατ. νοικοκυριά…

ΕΤΕπ: Η Ευρώπη πρέπει να αναλάβει δράση…

ΙΟΒΕ: Ανοδικό σερί στο οικονομικό κλίμα για…

Σύγκρουση τρένων στη Λάρισα: Το μήνυμα του…

Mερίσματα ύψους 4,5 δισ. δολ. για τον…

Image default
Greek News

Bill Gates finally explains why he’s buying so much US farmland

Microsoft founder and billionaire turned philanthropist Bill Gates recently laid the long-time conspiracy theory that he owns some 80% of all U.S. farmland to rest in his 11th appearance in an “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) session on Reddit.

What Happened: Gates answered dozens of questions over the course of a few hours during the AMA, including: “Why are you buying up so much farmland, do you think this is a problem with billionaire wealth and how much you can disproportionally acquire?”

See Also:

Russia says it shot down a Ukrainian drone that attempted to hit a Gazprom facility

He responded, “I own less than 1/4000 of the farmland in the US. I have invested in these farms to make them more productive and create more jobs. There isn’t some grand scheme involved – in fact, all these decisions are made by a professional investment team.”

Read more: Benzinga

Σχετικα αρθρα

Elon Musk is the richest person in the world again (top 10 list)

admin

Where You Can Buy Residence Permits (infographic)

admin

Elon Musk Recommends Investing In ‘Physical Things’ – Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

admin

The World’s Most-Sanctioned Countries (infographic)

admin

Meta plans to cut thousands of jobs, after CEO predicted no more layoffs

admin

Greece leads the car sales race in the EU!

admin

Taliban plans to turn former foreign bases into special economic zones

admin

In scramble for clean energy, Europe is turning to North Africa

admin

Zlatan’s first Padel club to open in Greece

admin

Robert Kiyosaki: “God have mercy on us all” – The economy is the “biggest bubble” in history, urges investors to dump paper assets

admin

Greece and Bulgaria provide energy security, PM Mitsotakis says in meeting with Bulgarian President (video)

admin

Has the end of car ownership arrived in Greece?

admin