March 3, 2023
Greek News

Netflix is Responsible for 15% of Global Internet Traffic (infographic)

A new report by Sandvine has revealed the web applications responsible for the world’s most downstream internet traffic. Underlining the popularity of streaming services, Netflix accounts for the most megabytes with 14.9 percent.

YouTube isn’t too far behind with 11.4 percent. Further back but still with a significant share, Disney+ is responsible for 4.5 percent. Adding to video streaming’s contribution, Amazon Prime Video has a share of 2.8 percent.

Social media and gaming are the other standout categories, with TikTok, Facebook, Playstation and Xbox creating large amounts of global downstream traffic in 2022.

Infographic: Netflix is Responsible for 15% of Global Internet Traffic | Statista

You will find more infographics at Statista

