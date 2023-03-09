These are the cars that Greeks preferred in February

Models from Citroen, Peugeot, and Opel stood out for their increased performance in the second month of 2023 in terms of sales. However, in February the number one model in retail sales did not come from the top – selling importer, while in second place was a model from the brand with the highest sales.

In corporate sales, Peugeot, Citroen, and Opel were in the top three spots.

According to information from Newsauto.gr, the top-selling model for the month of February was the Citroen C3 with approximately 680 registrations, Peugeot 208 came in second place with over 625 units and the top three list was rounded off by the Opel Corsa with over 510 cars.

Following are the Peugeot 3008, Toyota Yaris Cross, Toyota Yaris, Toyota C-HR, Ford Puma, and Hyundai i10, and the BMW X1 rounds off the top ten list.

In terms of imports, the Syngelidis group literally recorded sales records as the brands it represents in Greece (Peugeot, Citroen, Mazda, and DS ) accounted for almost 32% of all sales!

The Vasilakis group came in second place with 17.58% ( Hyundai, Kia, Cupra, Seat, Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Jeep), and the first three is completed by the Inchcape Hellas group with 12.59% ( Toyota, Lexus ).

All other importers recorded triple or double-digit sales…

In addition to retail consumers, in corporate sales, according to information from Newsauto.gr, it appears that the Citroen C3 came out first with over 560 sales, followed by the Peugeot 208 with over 500 units, while the top three are completed by the Opel Corsa with over 460 cars.

Peugeot 3008 comes next, followed by the Renault Clio, the Opel Crossland, the Toyota C-HR, the Citroen C3 Aircross, the Peugeot 308, and the top ten is completed by the Toyota Yaris.

Regarding the brands chosen by corporate users, Peugeot was in first place with over 1,000 units, followed by Citroen with over 780 vehicles, Opel (over 700 vehicles), Toyota (over 400 units), BMW (just under 340 vehicles), Ford (over 280 vehicles), Audi (over 245 vehicles), VW (over 240 vehicles), Renault (over 220 vehicles) and Fiat (over 170 IX).

Among the luxury and supercar models, there were sales of a Bentley Continental Flying, a Maserati Grecale, a Lotus Emira, an Audi e-Tron GT, 6 Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupes, a BMW X8, 7 Porsche Taycans, 6 Jaguar E-Pace, 10 Range Rover Velar, 2 Nissan Ariya, and 14 Volvo XC90.

