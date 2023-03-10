Tesla has declared a price war on electric-vehicle and traditional automakers alike

Elon Musk’s Tesla has declared an electric-vehicle price war in the US. Since the start of 2023, the automaker has dramatically cut the cost of buying a Model 3, Model S, Model X, or Model Y — heaping pressure on other EV makers as well as traditional automakers like Ford and GM.

While it’s too soon to call a winner in the price war, there are signs Tesla is making early gains.

Tesla started lowering prices in mid-January, cutting the cost of an entry-level Model 3 sedan — the company’s best-selling vehicle — by 6.4%, to $43,990. It also slashed the cost of the basic Model Y SUV to $52,990 — 20% cheaper than the previous price tag of $65,990.

Tesla also lowered prices for its Model S sedan and Model X SUV in January, then reduced them again in early March. The basic Model S now retails at $89,990, down 14% from the start of the year, while the entry-level Model X costs $99,990 — a price cut of approximately 17%.

Read more: yahoo