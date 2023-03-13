Inflation in Greece at 6.1% in February

Inflation decreased to 6.1% in February on an annual basis, from 7% in January, according to data announced today Monday by the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT).

Specifically, the price of electricity decreased by 22.4% on an annual basis and heating oil by 5.1%. The prices of fuels and lubricants increased by 2% and natural gas by 37.1%.

In food items, the biggest increases were in dairy-egg prices by 25.2%, meat prices by 20%, oils-fats by 22.9% and bread by 16.8%. Regarding services, the cost of air transport increased by 47.6%, taxis by 32.9%, and ships by 26.7%.

Changes in relation to January 2023

The increase of the General CPI by 0.3% in the month of February 2023, compared to the corresponding Index of January 2023, came mainly from the changes in the following groups of goods and services: 1. From the increases of indicators against:

• 1.5% in the group Food and non-alcoholic beverages, mainly due to price increases in beef, pork, cheeses, olive oil, fresh fruit, fresh vegetables, frozen vegetables, and coffee. Part of this increase was offset by the decrease in prices mainly in pasta, preserved or processed vegetables.

• 0.7% in the group Durable goods-Household goods and services, mainly due to an increase in prices of household items of immediate consumption.

• 2.3% in the Health group, mainly due to an increase in the prices of pharmaceutical products.

• 1.3% in the Transportation group, mainly due to price increases in car fuel (gasoline), and air passenger tickets. Part of this increase was offset by the reduction in prices mainly for diesel.

• 0.4% in the Hotels-Cafes-Restaurants group, mainly due to an increase in prices in restaurants-patisseries-cafes. Part of this increase was offset by the reduction of prices mainly in hotels-motels-inns.

• 0.3% in the Other goods and services group, mainly due to price increases in other personal care items, hair salons, and personal care stores

2. Of the reductions in the indices by:

• 4.4% in the Clothing and footwear group, due to the general winter sales.

• 2.0% in the Housing group, mainly due to a decrease in prices of natural gas, and heating oil. Part of this decrease was offset by the increase in electricity prices.

• 0.4% in the Communications group, mainly due to a decrease in prices for telephone services.

