12.3 C
Athens
March 13, 2023
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Σακελλαροπούλου σε Χριστοδουλίδη: Διαρκές μέλημα και κορυφαία…

Στη Βουλή την Τετάρτη η τραγωδία των…

Μητσοτάκης – Χριστοδουλίδης: Αναγκαία η επανεκκίνηση του…

Inflation in Greece at 6.1% in February

Μητσοτάκης για Τέμπη: Είμαστε αποφασισμένοι να αλλάξουμε…

Μίνι κραχ στην Ευρώπη: Καταρρέει η Credit…

Αγρότες: Παράταση έξι μηνών σε 2 δράσεις…

Η Pfizer εξαγόρασε με 43 δισ. δολάρια…

SVB: «Συμβαίνουν και ατυχήματα» όταν αυξάνονται τα…

Παρατείνεται μέχρι 20 Μαρτίου η υποβολή των…

Image default
Greek News

Inflation in Greece at 6.1% in February

Inflation decreased to 6.1% in February on an annual basis, from 7% in January, according to data announced today Monday by the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT).

Specifically, the price of electricity decreased by 22.4% on an annual basis and heating oil by 5.1%. The prices of fuels and lubricants increased by 2% and natural gas by 37.1%.

In food items, the biggest increases were in dairy-egg prices by 25.2%, meat prices by 20%, oils-fats by 22.9% and bread by 16.8%. Regarding services, the cost of air transport increased by 47.6%, taxis by 32.9%, and ships by 26.7%.

Changes in relation to January 2023

The increase of the General CPI by 0.3% in the month of February 2023, compared to the corresponding Index of January 2023, came mainly from the changes in the following groups of goods and services: 1. From the increases of indicators against:

• 1.5% in the group Food and non-alcoholic beverages, mainly due to price increases in beef, pork, cheeses, olive oil, fresh fruit, fresh vegetables, frozen vegetables, and coffee. Part of this increase was offset by the decrease in prices mainly in pasta, preserved or processed vegetables.

• 0.7% in the group Durable goods-Household goods and services, mainly due to an increase in prices of household items of immediate consumption.

• 2.3% in the Health group, mainly due to an increase in the prices of pharmaceutical products.

• 1.3% in the Transportation group, mainly due to price increases in car fuel (gasoline), and air passenger tickets. Part of this increase was offset by the reduction in prices mainly for diesel.

• 0.4% in the Hotels-Cafes-Restaurants group, mainly due to an increase in prices in restaurants-patisseries-cafes. Part of this increase was offset by the reduction of prices mainly in hotels-motels-inns.

• 0.3% in the Other goods and services group, mainly due to price increases in other personal care items, hair salons, and personal care stores

2. Of the reductions in the indices by:

• 4.4% in the Clothing and footwear group, due to the general winter sales.

• 2.0% in the Housing group, mainly due to a decrease in prices of natural gas, and heating oil. Part of this decrease was offset by the increase in electricity prices.

• 0.4% in the Communications group, mainly due to a decrease in prices for telephone services.

also read 

Dragon caves and Monoliths: Exploring the Island of Anafi

Σχετικα αρθρα

Global markets open with jitters after collapse of SVB Bank – Signature Bank also shut down by US authorities

admin

Global stock markets fearful after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank

admin

Tesla has declared a price war on electric-vehicle and traditional automakers alike

admin

Here’s what you need to know about President Biden’s newest budget

admin

These are the cars that Greeks preferred in February

admin

Cars, Whiskey or Rare Diamonds? – The Most Lucrative Luxury Investments (infographic)

admin

Greece is the most affordable destination for UK retirees to relocate, study shows

admin

Turkey earthquake damage set to exceed $100 bln: UN agency

admin

Goldman Sachs invests €108 million to build luxury resorts in Greece

admin

The Most Expensive m² of Prime Property in the World (infographic)

admin

Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms’ Olive Oil: 11 out of 11 awards in Toronto, Canada

admin

Netflix is Responsible for 15% of Global Internet Traffic (infographic)

admin