Banking crisis widens as Credit Suisse shares plunge on alarming annual report

Fears that the U.S. banking crisis could go global widened early Tuesday as lending giant Credit Suisse shares plunged on news its delayed annual report found “material weaknesses” in its balance sheet over the last two years.

Shares in the Zurich-based international financial giant dropped nearly 5% to an all-time low in pre-market trading after the report released on Tuesday acknowledged its biggest annual loss since the 2008 financial crisis and said customer withdrawals surged beginning in the fourth quarter of last year. Bank stocks have been hammered since last week’s collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and the smaller, New York-based Signature Bank.

“My prediction, I called Lehman Brothers years ago, and I think the next bank to go is Credit Suisse because the bond market is crashing,” investor Robert Kiyosaki, author of the best-selling book “Rich Dad, Poor Dad,” told Fox Business Network Monday night.

