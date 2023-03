Συρία: Μαχητές προσκείμενοι στην Τουρκία σκοτώνουν 4 Κούρδους που γιόρταζαν το Νορούζ

Four Kurdish civilians were tragically killed by gunfire from members of the Ahrar al-Sharqiya militia in the Afrin region of northern #Syria.

They had been peacefully celebrating the spring festival Nowruz by lighting a flame when they were attacked with no warning. pic.twitter.com/a0MT7g1qkT

— VdC-NsY Northern Syria (@vdcnsy) March 20, 2023