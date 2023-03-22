Tesla recruitment in Greece…

Shortly after the start of Tesla’s official operations in Greece, the Greek delegation is looking for new executives to employ.

Tesla, in addition to its reputation in the field of pure electric vehicles, has already created its own corporate culture that differs from that of traditional car manufacturers.

The recent opening of its official dealer in Greece, with the opening of its first exhibition located at 7 Kifissias Avenue, in Maroussi, gave interested parties the opportunity to see its models up close.

However, in addition to this, Tesla‘s specific investment also involves the hiring of personnel, both to serve its current business needs and future ones that will arise from the fact of its further growth.

For this reason, the company is looking for new partners in order to be staffed by people who want to join its workforce. Those interested can see more details and submit their applications through the link: Tesla Advisor, Athens