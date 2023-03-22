17.4 C
Athens
March 22, 2023
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Λαγκάρντ: Αρχίζουν να έχουν αποτέλεσμα στην οικονομία…

ΤτΕ: Άλμα 12% στις τιμές των διαμερισμάτων…

Μητσοτάκης για Μύκονο: Δεν νοείται να θεωρούν…

Τσίπρας: Η επόμενη προοδευτική κυβέρνηση θα ακυρώσει…

Σκέρτσος στον ΣΚΑΪ 100,3: Ο κατάλληλος άνθρωπος…

Στο Βελιγράδι σήμερα ο Δένδιας, προσκεκλημένος του…

Παρέμβαση του πρωθυπουργού στην ΕΕ για τα…

Tesla recruitment in Greece…

Bank Runs: When Banks Get Caught in…

Οικονόμου: «Ο κ. Τσίπρας πολακίζει ασύστολα –…

Image default
Greek News

Tesla recruitment in Greece…

Shortly after the start of Tesla’s official operations in Greece, the Greek delegation is looking for new executives to employ.

Tesla, in addition to its reputation in the field of pure electric vehicles, has already created its own corporate culture that differs from that of traditional car manufacturers.

The recent opening of its official dealer in Greece, with the opening of its first exhibition located at 7 Kifissias Avenue, in Maroussi, gave interested parties the opportunity to see its models up close.

However, in addition to this, Tesla‘s specific investment also involves the hiring of personnel, both to serve its current business needs and future ones that will arise from the fact of its further growth.

For this reason, the company is looking for new partners in order to be staffed by people who want to join its workforce. Those interested can see more details and submit their applications through the link: Tesla Advisor, Athens

Σχετικα αρθρα

Bank Runs: When Banks Get Caught in a Spiral of Fear

admin

Rhodes turning into a digital Nomad hub with a collaboration between CISCO and the South Aegean Region

admin

Villa on Milos island sells for record 6 million euros

admin

France Enjoys Comparably Low Retirement Age – Pension age list of selected countries (infographic)

admin

Markets down despite UBS buyout of Credit Suisse

admin

Moody’s: Upgrades Greece’s outlook to positive

admin

Credit Suisse: “Gender fluid” executive pushed for LGBTQ visibility as bank imploded

admin

European markets in turmoil, as trading of Credit Suisse and Societe Generale shares suspended

admin

Banking crisis widens as Credit Suisse shares plunge on alarming annual report

admin

Head of risk assessment at Silicon Valley Bank accused of prioritizing diversity issues

admin

SVB and Signature Failures Evoke Memories of 2008 (infographic)

admin

Swedish Pension Group Alecta to Lose $1.1 Bln From US Bank Fallout

admin