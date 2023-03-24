East Med Gas Pipeline: “green light” but with extra conditions from the 4 Greek regions the pipeline will run through

The road is paved, at least as far as the Greek part is concerned, for the East Med gas pipeline. The studies of environmental conditions put up for consultation in four regions of the country, got the approval of the regional councils and the project took the most important step.

The last Region to give the green light to the study of the project’s environmental conditions is the Region of Western Greece. However, as it happened with the cases of Crete, Epirus and Peloponnese, the approval is not free rein as the region set certain prerequisites and claims retributive benefits from the project.

East Med is one of the largest energy projects planned on a European level and it is to be expected that the regions do not just want the infrastructure to cross their borders. They aim for wider benefits from the project, as it is predicted that it will have positive effects on the economy and society, by stimulating employment and the supply of goods and services both during the construction phase and afterwards.

