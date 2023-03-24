12.9 C
Athens
March 24, 2023
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Το διπλό μήνυμα Μητσοτάκη από τις Βρυξέλλες:…

Ίδρυσε δικό της κόμμα η Λατινοπούλου –…

Elon Musk responds to Biden’s “pay your…

East Med Gas Pipeline: “green light” but…

Βουλή: Πέρασαν τα μέτρα στήριξης συνταξιούχων και…

Βουλή: Με τις ψήφους της ΝΔ «πέρασε»…

ΔΕΗ: Πού διατέθηκαν τα €1,35 δισ. από…

Σκληρή σύγκρουση Λατινοπούλου με Μπογδάνο εις το…

Δημήτρης Κουτσούμπας: «Σερ αμί, σερ καμαράντ» στο…

Γιατί «καλπάζουν» οι τιμές των ακινήτων

Image default
Greek News

East Med Gas Pipeline: “green light” but with extra conditions from the 4 Greek regions the pipeline will run through

The road is paved, at least as far as the Greek part is concerned, for the East Med gas pipeline. The studies of environmental conditions put up for consultation in four regions of the country, got the approval of the regional councils and the project took the most important step.

The last Region to give the green light to the study of the project’s environmental conditions is the Region of Western Greece. However, as it happened with the cases of Crete, Epirus and Peloponnese, the approval is not free rein as the region set certain prerequisites and claims retributive benefits from the project.

See Also:

Viral video shocks Germany: Gang of girls tortures 12-year-old girl for hours, mother ‘collapsed’ when she saw the video

East Med is one of the largest energy projects planned on a European level and it is to be expected that the regions do not just want the infrastructure to cross their borders. They aim for wider benefits from the project, as it is predicted that it will have positive effects on the economy and society, by stimulating employment and the supply of goods and services both during the construction phase and afterwards.

Read more: Ypodomes

Σχετικα αρθρα

Elon Musk responds to Biden’s “pay your fair share” tax tweet

admin

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis introduces State Legislation banning CBDCs

admin

Tesla recruitment in Greece…

admin

Bank Runs: When Banks Get Caught in a Spiral of Fear

admin

Rhodes turning into a digital Nomad hub with a collaboration between CISCO and the South Aegean Region

admin

Villa on Milos island sells for record 6 million euros

admin

France Enjoys Comparably Low Retirement Age – Pension age list of selected countries (infographic)

admin

Markets down despite UBS buyout of Credit Suisse

admin

Moody’s: Upgrades Greece’s outlook to positive

admin

Credit Suisse: “Gender fluid” executive pushed for LGBTQ visibility as bank imploded

admin

European markets in turmoil, as trading of Credit Suisse and Societe Generale shares suspended

admin

Banking crisis widens as Credit Suisse shares plunge on alarming annual report

admin