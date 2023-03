Ο Νετανιάχου «παγώνει» τη μεταρρύθμιση του δικαστικού συστήματος

The moment protesters break through barricades in front of Prime Minister’s residence. One newscaster calls this by its name, a popular uprising. Tomorrow a nationwide strike is on horizon, joined by universities. The military is more fragile than ever. pic.twitter.com/GegHPKo6UK

— Louis Fishman لوي فيشمان לואי פישמן (@Istanbultelaviv) March 26, 2023