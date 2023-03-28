17.2 C
Athens
March 28, 2023
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

«Κατάλληλη συγκυρία για ανάπτυξη διμερών σχέσεων»: Συνάντηση…

Τσίπρας: Στις 21 Μαΐου οι πολίτες επιστρέφουν…

Ο Νίκος Ανδρουλάκης απόψε στο κεντρικό δελτίο…

Το χρονοδιάγραμμα των εκλογών: Πότε κλείνει η…

ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: Κατέθεσε εκ νέου την τροπολογία του…

Γιατί επελέγη η 21η Μαΐου για τη…

Οικονόμου: Η Βουλή διαλύεται μέσα στη Μ.Εβδομάδα…

Εκλογές στις 21 Μαΐου προκήρυξε ο πρωθυπουργός…

Εκλογές στις 21 Μαΐου ανακοίνωσε ο πρωθυπουργός

Fallen “Crypto King” who owes millions to…

Greek News

Fallen “Crypto King” who owes millions to investors was kidnapped & tortured

Canada’s self-proclaimed “Crypto King” Aiden Pleterski was kidnapped, tortured, and held for ransom after allegedly fleecing investors out of millions, court documents filed earlier this month claim.

Pleterski was petitioned into bankruptcy last August, and the 23-year-old is accused of running an investment scheme. Since bankruptcy proceedings began, $25 million Canadian worth of claims have been filed in his case.

Pleterski had told investors he would pool their money together and invest it in cryptocurrency and foreign exchange positions. But of the $41.5 million he received, Pleterski allegedly invested only $670,000, less than 2% of the total amount.

Meanwhile, Pleterski allegedly spent close to $16 million on his “personal lifestyle,” which involved renting private jets, going on elaborate vacations, and purchasing exotic vehicles, such as “​​a Ferrari, four Audis, three Lamborghinis, three McLarens, a Land Rover, and a BMW.”

Read more: Decrypt

