Fallen “Crypto King” who owes millions to investors was kidnapped & tortured

Canada’s self-proclaimed “Crypto King” Aiden Pleterski was kidnapped, tortured, and held for ransom after allegedly fleecing investors out of millions, court documents filed earlier this month claim.

Pleterski was petitioned into bankruptcy last August, and the 23-year-old is accused of running an investment scheme. Since bankruptcy proceedings began, $25 million Canadian worth of claims have been filed in his case.

Pleterski had told investors he would pool their money together and invest it in cryptocurrency and foreign exchange positions. But of the $41.5 million he received, Pleterski allegedly invested only $670,000, less than 2% of the total amount.

Meanwhile, Pleterski allegedly spent close to $16 million on his “personal lifestyle,” which involved renting private jets, going on elaborate vacations, and purchasing exotic vehicles, such as “​​a Ferrari, four Audis, three Lamborghinis, three McLarens, a Land Rover, and a BMW.”

