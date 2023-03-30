19.1 C
Athens
March 30, 2023
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Γεωργιάδης κατά Τσίπρα: Πολιτικά φθηνό και αναξιοπρεπές…

ΝΔ για τη βίλα Ραγκούση: Πολλά τα…

AI could replace 300 million workers –…

ΝΔ για Ραγκούση: «Δηλώνει ετησίως έως €11.463…

Νίκος Ανδρουλάκης: Με ομιλία για το κράτος…

Παραγγελίες πλοίων: Στους Έλληνες η μερίδα του…

Α. Γεωργιάδης: Η Ελλάδα μπορεί να γίνει…

UniCredit για Ελλάδα: Ανάπτυξη 1,4% για το…

ΤΑΙΠΕΔ: D Marinas Hellas – ΤΕΜΕΣ προτιμητέος…

Κατρούγκαλος: «Ο Μητσοτάκης πανηγυρίζει με τη Μελόνι…

Image default
Greek News

AI could replace 300 million workers – Goldman Sachs

Artificial intelligence (AI) could cause “significant disruption” to the labor market and jeopardize millions of jobs around the world, if it lives up to its potential, Goldman Sachs has claimed.

Generative AI such as ChatGPT could replace up to 300 million full-time jobs worldwide, according to estimates shared in a report published by the investment bank on Sunday. The technology, which can independently create new material, represents “a major advancement with potentially large macroeconomic effects,” Goldman Sachs argued.

Roughly two-thirds of jobs in the US and Europe are exposed to “some degree of AI automation,” while generative AI could be used as a substitute for a quarter of current jobs.

“Despite significant uncertainty around the potential of generative AI, its ability to generate content that is indistinguishable from human-created output and to break down communication barriers between humans and machines reflects a major advancement with potentially large macroeconomic effects,” Goldman Sachs said.

Σχετικα αρθρα

Which jobs will AI hit hardest, and which will stay safe the longest?

admin

Moody’s: Vote of confidence on the prospects of Greek banks

admin

The Countries Most in Debt to China (infographic)

admin

Fallen “Crypto King” who owes millions to investors was kidnapped & tortured

admin

Where Do People Retire The Earliest (And Latest)? Where is Greece? (infographic)

admin

Elon Musk responds to Biden’s “pay your fair share” tax tweet

admin

East Med Gas Pipeline: “green light” but with extra conditions from the 4 Greek regions the pipeline will run through

admin

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis introduces State Legislation banning CBDCs

admin

Tesla recruitment in Greece…

admin

Bank Runs: When Banks Get Caught in a Spiral of Fear

admin

Rhodes turning into a digital Nomad hub with a collaboration between CISCO and the South Aegean Region

admin

Villa on Milos island sells for record 6 million euros

admin