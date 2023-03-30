19.1 C
March 30, 2023
Sotheby’s: Rare pink diamond worth $35 million on auction – See video and photos

According to Sotheby’s, a “flawless” 10.57-carat diamond from Botswana, worth $35 million is set to go on auction. “It is valued at about $3.3 million per carat, which is more than $35 million. It is the highest estimated value per carat for any gemstone on the market,” Sotheby’s head of jewelry sales Alexander Eblen told Agence France-Presse (AFP), unable to hide his excitement.

 

Sotheby’s presentation notes that the “Eternal Pink” diamond (as it is called) is “rare than a Rene Magritte or Andy Warhol painting” due to its clarity.

 

The auction record for a pink diamond is $71.2 million, which was offered by a collector in 2017 in Hong Kong. The second highest sale price was recorded in 2022, also at an auction in Hong Kong: $57.7 million.

