Ισραήλ: Η οικογένεια του 26χρονου που σκοτώθηκε στην Πλατεία των Τεμενών απορρίπτει την εκδοχή της αστυνομίας

PHOTOS: Thousands participate in the funeral procession of Mohammad Khaled al-Osaibi, 26, from the town of Houra in the Naqab desert in the south of Israel, who was shot and killed by Israeli police while he was near Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City. pic.twitter.com/rlEx1UrJnM

— Wafa News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) April 2, 2023