12.6 C
Athens
April 10, 2023
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Qatargate: Νέο αίτημα Καϊλή για αποφυλάκιση –…

Οικονόμου: 100.000 επιχειρήσεις θα έχουν πρόσβαση σε…

Κύπρος: Αντίδραση του τουρκικού ΥΠΕΞ για τον…

Ερντογάν: Η Τουρκία από σήμερα θα διαθέτει…

Τουρκία: Το… κρεμμύδι βασικό θέμα της προεκλογικής…

Europe buys Russian oil from backdoor via…

Ιταλία: Πλήθος κόσμου στο Κολοσσαίο για την…

Καϊλή: Επιμένει στην αθώωσή της – Τη…

Τουρκία: Ενοχλήθηκε από την παρουσία στην Κύπρο…

Το φρένο στα νέα δάνεια από τις…

Image default
Greek News

Europe buys Russian oil from backdoor via India

Record high imports of crude oil from Russia in fiscal 2022-23 helped India’s refiners boost exports of diesel and jet fuel to Europe as the continent shunned Russian products, preliminary ship-tracking data from Kpler and Vortexa showed.

Access to cheap Russian crude has boosted output and profits at Indian refineries, enabling them to export refined products competitively to Europe and take bigger market share.

Europe typically imported an average of 154,000 barrels per day (bpd) of diesel and jet fuel from India before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

That increased to 200,000 bpd after the European Union banned Russian oil products imports from Feb. 5, Kpler data showed.

India’s imports of Russian crude in March rose for the seventh straight month to end out the fiscal year as top supplier to India, displacing Iraq for the first time, the data showed.

Indian refiners, which rarely bought Russian oil previously due to high transport costs, imported 970,000-981,000 bpd of it in 2022/23, accounting for more than a fifth of overall imports at 4.5-4.6 million bpd, Kpler and Vortexa data showed.

Imports from Iraq slipped to 936,000-961,000 bpd from nearly 1 million bpd in 2021/22, the data showed.

source reuters.com

Σχετικα αρθρα

JP Morgan CEO Says Government Should Seize Private Property to Build Wind and Solar Farms

admin

Mortgages: Greek Banks “freeze” interest rates for one year

admin

Giannis spread his money across half a dozen bank accounts as a rookie

admin

The organic olives by Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms in a dietary supplement for cholesterol & health improvement

admin

Sotheby’s: Rare pink diamond worth $35 million on auction – See video and photos

admin

AI could replace 300 million workers – Goldman Sachs

admin

Which jobs will AI hit hardest, and which will stay safe the longest?

admin

Moody’s: Vote of confidence on the prospects of Greek banks

admin

The Countries Most in Debt to China (infographic)

admin

Fallen “Crypto King” who owes millions to investors was kidnapped & tortured

admin

Where Do People Retire The Earliest (And Latest)? Where is Greece? (infographic)

admin

Elon Musk responds to Biden’s “pay your fair share” tax tweet

admin