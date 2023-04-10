Holiday for the Athens Stock Exchange and Euromarkets – When will they reopen

European and Greek stock markets are closed today 10/4 due to the Catholic holiday.

The stock exchanges also remained closed the previous Friday, April 7, due to the Good Friday of the Catholic Easter.

Markets in the Asia-Pacific region closed with positive signs on Monday. But markets in Australia and Hong Kong remained closed due to the four-day Easter holiday.

The American markets will operate today, Monday.

Bank holiday

The Trans-European Automated Real-time Gross Settlement Express Transfer System (TARGET2 system) is also closed today (the second day of Catholic Easter).

As the Hellenic Banking Union noted in its recent announcement, since the specific days correspond to working days in Greece, they constitute special holidays for interbank transactions (Article 11 of Law 3336/2005).

The interbank transaction holiday applies to the Bank of Greece, the companies of the Athens Stock Exchange Group, Interbank Systems S.A., as well as the following categories of businesses:

Credit institutions (Banks) operating in Greece, which include Greek credit institutions, the Deposit and Loan Fund, and the branches of foreign credit institutions.

Investment Services Companies.

Leasing companies and claims agency companies.

Anonymous Fund Management Companies and anonymous portfolio investment companies.

On special holidays, all debts, from existing contracts between the above-mentioned entities and the traders, as well as the debts of the traders to any third party, are fulfilled on the next working day, that is Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

The transactions that will be carried out in the credit institutions on the days of the special holiday will be registered in their systems with an execution date on the next working day, i.e. Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Furthermore, the obligations arising from the servicing of the Public Debt, and the loans and securities of the Greek State will be fulfilled according to their special conditions on the previous or the following working day, i.e. Thursday, April 6, or Tuesday, April 11.

Following a relevant directive of the Independent Public Revenue Authority, on April 7 and 10, 2023, bank checks dated April 11 will be accepted by the Public Financial Services (PFO) and the Customs Authorities in Greece 2023.

Finally, organisations and businesses that work directly with banks to send debit records via standing orders and payroll credit records are advised to contact their cooperating bank for any further information or clarification.