20.6 C
Athens
April 12, 2023
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Mαύρα σύννεφα πάνω από την παγκόσμια οικονομία…

IMF: Primary surplus a& stable reduction of…

Ισραήλ: Στρατιώτες πυροβόλησαν και σκότωσαν δυο Παλαιστίνιους…

Ελεύθερη με βραχιολάκι η Εύα Καϊλή, μία…

Βρετανία: Κυρώσεις σε Κύπριους που φέρονται ως…

ΗΠΑ: Τι θα δείξουν τα αποτελέσματα των…

ΔΝΤ: Η Ελλάδα «χτίζει» υψηλά πλεονάσματα άνω…

DW: Η αλλαγή ισορροπιών στη Μέση Ανατολή,…

Ανδρουλάκης: Οι εκλογές είναι μια σημαντική ευκαιρία…

Ανδρουλάκης: Στο ψηφοδέλτιο Επικρατείας του ΠΑΣΟΚ ο…

Image default
Greek News

IMF: Primary surplus a& stable reduction of debt predicts for Greece

The International Monetary Fund predicts a primary surplus in the Greek budget for this year.

Specifically, it expects the primary surplus to stand at 0.4% of GDP this year and rise to 1.4% in 2024, before continuing to rise to reach 2% in 2028.

If interest on public debt is also taken into account, the overall fiscal balance is expected to have a deficit of 3.7% of GDP, which will decrease to 2.8% in 2024 and to 1.9% gradually by 2028.

The improvement in fiscal figures is expected to result from the greater reduction of public expenditures in relation to public revenues.

General government spending is projected to decline from 55.5% of GDP last year to 50.3% this year and 47% in 2024 and continue to decline to reach 43.7% in 2028.

See Also:

Australian And UK Politicians Call On The US To Drop Julian Assange’s Extradition

On the other hand, revenue is expected to decline from 51.5% last year to 47.9% this year and gradually to 43% in 2028.

For public debt, the IMF predicts that it will decline further this year to 166% of GDP and continue to decline to 160.5% in 2024 to reach 143.6% in 2028.

The Fund notes the large reduction in Greek debt last year to 177.4% from 200.7% of GDP in 2021, helped by strong growth and inflation.

Σχετικα αρθρα

The Investments That Defied Inflation in 2022 (infographic)

admin

Turkey Says Its Black Sea Natural Gas Discoveries Are Worth Over $500 Billion

admin

Holiday for the Athens Stock Exchange and Euromarkets – When will they reopen

admin

Europe buys Russian oil from backdoor via India

admin

JP Morgan CEO Says Government Should Seize Private Property to Build Wind and Solar Farms

admin

Mortgages: Greek Banks “freeze” interest rates for one year

admin

Giannis spread his money across half a dozen bank accounts as a rookie

admin

The organic olives by Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms in a dietary supplement for cholesterol & health improvement

admin

Sotheby’s: Rare pink diamond worth $35 million on auction – See video and photos

admin

AI could replace 300 million workers – Goldman Sachs

admin

Which jobs will AI hit hardest, and which will stay safe the longest?

admin

Moody’s: Vote of confidence on the prospects of Greek banks

admin