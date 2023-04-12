19.4 C
Athens
April 12, 2023
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Τσίπρας: Το τελευταίο Πάσχα που το τραπέζι…

ΝΔ προς ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: Υπόσχεστε κατάργηση της εισφοράς…

Πιερρακάκης για εκλογές: Στις 21:00 το 80%…

The Investments That Defied Inflation in 2022…

ΡΑΕ: Νομοθετική ρύθμιση «γέφυρα» για την ανάληψη…

Βιλερουά (ΕΚΤ): «Υπάρχει κίνδυνος να παγιωθεί ο…

Ανάπτυξη στο 2,4% βλέπει για φέτος το…

Στις 28 Απριλίου τα αποτελέσματα της ΕΛΒΕ…

Μητσοτάκης στη Μελέτη: Η Σάκκαρη ήταν επιεικής…

Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης σε Ελεωνόρα Μελέτη: Οι πολίτες…

Image default
Greek News

The Investments That Defied Inflation in 2022 (infographic)

As stock markets flailed and the age of zero interest was only slowly beginning to end, 2022 was not kind to investors. The year was also Wall Street’s worst since the Great Recession, causing most shareholders to leave markets owning less than what they started with. Those with more conservative investments, like a savings account, could have had the last laugh, had it not been for 2022’s rampant inflation that made even a stagnant account balance worth quite a bit less in real world terms.

For more adventurous investors with the right amount of money, so-called luxury investments or investments of passion could have been a way out of this predicament. A recent study by Knight Frank details flashy asset options outside of stocks and other financial products that blew past last year’s inflation rate with their average increases in value. Art, for example, rose in price by an average of 29 percent over the course of 2022 – well above the year-over-year U.S. inflation rate in December of 6.5 percent. An investment in a classic car yielded a value increase of 25 percent across the category, while a statement watch increased in price on average by 18 percent. Handbags, expensive wine and collector coins were still up more than inflation between the beginning and the end of 2022. Some luxury investments didn’t make the inflation cut in 2022, but at a 3-6 percent value increase, these luxury asset classes still beat the average savings account interest rate, which stood at only 0.35% in early 2023 despite central banks rates having left zero interest territory.

The study also notes the 10-year value increases of these luxury investment categories. Here, rare whisky is winning out by a large margin with prices increasing by an enormous 373 percent over the time period.

Infographic: The Investments That Defied Inflation in 2022 | Statista

You will find more infographics at Statista

Σχετικα αρθρα

Turkey Says Its Black Sea Natural Gas Discoveries Are Worth Over $500 Billion

admin

Holiday for the Athens Stock Exchange and Euromarkets – When will they reopen

admin

Europe buys Russian oil from backdoor via India

admin

JP Morgan CEO Says Government Should Seize Private Property to Build Wind and Solar Farms

admin

Mortgages: Greek Banks “freeze” interest rates for one year

admin

Giannis spread his money across half a dozen bank accounts as a rookie

admin

The organic olives by Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms in a dietary supplement for cholesterol & health improvement

admin

Sotheby’s: Rare pink diamond worth $35 million on auction – See video and photos

admin

AI could replace 300 million workers – Goldman Sachs

admin

Which jobs will AI hit hardest, and which will stay safe the longest?

admin

Moody’s: Vote of confidence on the prospects of Greek banks

admin

The Countries Most in Debt to China (infographic)

admin