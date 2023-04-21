20.6 C
Greek News

Greek government primary surplus of €237 million for 2022 – ELSTAT

The government budget balance in Greece showed a primary surplus of 0.1% of GDP, as shown by the data of Eurostat and the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) for the whole of 2022. At the same time, public debt amounted to €356 billion euros, which translates to 171.3% of GDP.

In more detail, the primary balance of the general government stood at €273 million, or in other words at +0.1% of GDP. Expenditures, in particular, amounted to 109.1 billion euros, while revenues reached 104.4 billion euros. However, the inclusion of income from ANFAs overturned the balance, making the final balance positive.

At the same time, at a non-primary level, the general government balance was in deficit by €4.7 billion or by 2.3% of GDP compared to 7.1% in 2021 and 9.7% in 2020.

