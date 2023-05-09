Majestic Athens: The most expensive property in Athens is up for sale for a staggering 55 million euros

From the spacious balconies of its penthouse, the view is breathtaking, as you can stretch out your hand and “touch” the Parthenon.

The unique image of the Parthenon is one of the distinct advantages of the also unique property on Dionysiou Areopagitou, at its corner with Makrygianni Street.

This property, as “THEMA” reveals today, is being sold at a staggering price of 55 million euros or 61.11 million dollars, thus claiming the position of the most expensive single residential property currently for sale in Athens, if not the entire country.

The project has been undertaken by the Greek arm of the international brokerage office Sotheby’s International Realty, which certainly has the ability to address the corresponding target group of prospective suitors with really strong wallets.

The location and features

The property’s laudatory description by Sotheby’s, which, not by chance, has named it “Majestic Athens” is commensurate with the asking price…