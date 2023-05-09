Majestic Athens: The most expensive property in Athens is up for sale for a staggering 55 million euros

From the spacious balconies of its penthouse, the view is breathtaking, as you can stretch out your hand and “touch” the Parthenon.
The unique image of the Parthenon is one of the distinct advantages of the also unique property on Dionysiou Areopagitou, at its corner with Makrygianni Street.
This property, as “THEMA” reveals today, is being sold at a staggering price of 55 million euros or 61.11 million dollars, thus claiming the position of the most expensive single residential property currently for sale in Athens, if not the entire country.
The project has been undertaken by the Greek arm of the international brokerage office Sotheby’s International Realty, which certainly has the ability to address the corresponding target group of prospective suitors with really strong wallets.
The location and features
The property’s laudatory description by Sotheby’s, which, not by chance, has named it “Majestic Athens” is commensurate with the asking price…
“The Majestic is a landmark property located on one of the most iconic streets in Athens. With stunning views of the Parthenon and the Acropolis, as well as close to other important cultural sites and monuments”, is characteristically mentioned for its “enviable location”.
“Majestic is a landmark property situated on one of Athens’s most iconic streets. With extraordinary views of the Parthenon and the Acropolis, as well as close to other significant cultural sites and monuments, the enviable location is rich in history.
With a strong architectural presence, this striking corner building is one-of-a-kind. With five floors in total, the ground level consists of two commercial properties of 146 sq.m and 114 sq.m, each with its own direct access to the basement and a 40 sq.m residential apartment.
On the first floor, there are four apartments ranging from 45 sq.m to 115 sq.m, while the second and the third floors consist of two apartments each, ranging from 160 sq.m to 175 sq.m. On the fourth floor, there is a spacious 279 sq.m apartment, while on the fifth floor, an apartment of similar size benefits from direct access to the roof garden.
Majestic could be used as a symbolic private mansion, an art gallery, or a private members club.
The interiors impart a sense of grandeur with the use of marble and wood throughout the property, adding to the opulent feel. The sweeping staircase with curved marble steps and solid wood and iron balustrade is an impressive feature at the center of this extravagant building.
An oasis in the center of the city, the roof garden is a great place to relax while enjoying 180-degree views of Athens, from the National Garden down to the sea.
Surrounded by splendid neoclassical mansions, the new Acropolis Museum, and Herodes Atticus’ Roman theater, Majestic is at the epicenter of Athenian cultural life. Simply embrace the feeling of being lost in time and history.
The buyer of this property is eligible for the Greek Golden Visa Program.”