May 10, 2023
Greek News

Goldman Sachs: Greece ready to take “the final step” towards the investment grade

The Greek economy is outpacing growth and experiencing lower inflation than the Eurozone, but the country is preparing for elections on May 21, explains the American house of Goldman Sachs.

Although opinion polls show a clear lead for New Democracy and Prime Minister Mitsotakis, it is unlikely that the first party will be able to secure a parliamentary majority. Therefore, it is most likely that either a coalition government will be formed between ND and PASOK, or that new elections will be called for the beginning of July, utilizing the new electoral system that provides bonus seats to the largest parties. ND may be motivated to push for the July vote in order to achieve a one-party majority or, at the very least, greater strength in the new governing coalition, the bank explains.

